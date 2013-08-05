New Medical Devices market report from ICD-Research: "Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- "Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how medical devices industry companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report presents a comparative analysis between two years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers; it also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global medical devices industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global medical devices industry. It includes key topics such as global medical devices industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global medical devices industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global medical devices industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global medical devices industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global medical device industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
M&A is driven by the need for favorable product development and commercial product performance, a surge in demand for more sophisticated medical equipment, high patient expectations, stringent legislation, and rising living standards.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson and Johnson, TriStar Wellness Solutions, HemCon Medical Technologies, Digirad, Medtronic, Cordis Corporation, ET View Medical Ltd., Vancive Medical Technologies, Covidien, Biosensors International Group, Spectrum Dynamics, Stryker Inc., Trauson Holding, Bayer, Conceptus, Solta Medical, Sound Surgical Technologies, EndoChoice, Peer Medical, Samsung Electronics America, NeuroLogica, STAT-Diagnostica, High edge consulting, Baxter International Inc., Mikrotech, GE Healthcare, Hemobras, BPL Medical Technologies, Clearbridge Biomedics, Cambridge consultants, Biomedical Catalyst, Biosense Technologies, Sorin Group, Lab21, IntegraGen, Andrew Technologies, GE Healthcare, Quidel Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Lensar Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, STAT-Diagnostica
