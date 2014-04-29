New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Global Military Satellite Market 2014-2024"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The Global Military Satellite Market 2014-2024 Report published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.
Key Findings
- The global military satellite market is expected to experience a growth of 3.74% during 2014-2024.
- The Latin American market is expected to show a slight decline.
- Communication satellites segment expected to dominate the military satellite market with a share of 51.6%.
- The militaries are increasingly depending on commercial satellite service providers for their additional bandwidth needs
Synopsis
This report offers detailed analysis of the global military satellite market with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyse factors that influence demand for military satellites, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Global military satellites market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the military satellite market during 2014-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for military satellites. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the military satellites market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of the defense ministries around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants
- SWOT analysis of the military satellites market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the military satellites industry
- Global military satellites country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the military satellites industry expected to be demanded by each
- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military satellites industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the military satellites market and to identify emerging/declining markets over the next 10 years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Telespazio, QinetiQ, Thales, Raytheon, Astrium, ISS Reshetnev, Intelsat General Corporation, Exelis Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Harris
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