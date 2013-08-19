New Energy market report from ICD-Research: "Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- "Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how oil and gas industry companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents a comparative analysis between two years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global oil and gas industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global oil and gas industry. The report includes key topics such as global oil and gas industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global oil and gas industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global oil and gas industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global oil and gas industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global oil and gas industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 54% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (MandA) activities in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Challenges faced by the oil and gas companies, such as increasing competition, poor market conditions, cheaper financing, changing oil, and gas expedition dynamics, have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for MandA's.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Royal Dutch Shell, Indian Oil, ExxonMobil Corporation, EIVA a/s, Crimson Exploration, Chevron, EWI, Quintiq Inc, GE, Pacific Rubiales Energy, Midstates Petroleum, Kinder Morgan Energy, Copano Energy, Maersk Oil, Gazprom, British Petroleum, Norsafe, Safway Group, Swing Staging, Inc., PETRONAS Brasil, OGX Petroleo e Gas, EnQuest, CIECO Energy (UKCS), CIECO Energy (CNS)M, Talos Production, Kairiki Energy, Kulczyk Oil Ventures, Qatar Petroleum International, Spectra Energy, Regency Energy Partners, Marathon Petroleum, ATR Group, Aquaterra Energy, ABB, Zeta Petroleum, Zeta Petroleum, Emerson Process Management, TransCanada, Petroleo Brasileiro, BG Group, Repsol, Alliance Oil, Sulzer Pumps, Eni, Heinen and Hopman, Hatenboer-Water, Tesoro corporation, Valero Energy corporation, Praxiar, Woodside Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, John Crane Production Services, Blue Knight Energy Partners, Silverado Pipeline, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., Total EandP Qatar, Kuwait National Petroleum Company, AMEC, Idemitsu Kosan, Honeywell, TH Heavy Engineering, Afcon Infrastructure, Technip KT India, Statoil, Petoro, Conocophillips, Samsung Heavy Industry
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