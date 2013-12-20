Recent Study: Global Packaged Water Report 2013

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Packaged Water Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Packaged Water Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the packaged water market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Packaged Water Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the packaged water soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean'sbest selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In the last few decades the packaged water industry has gone from a concept which few took seriously to a global business. Supporting such success is the health benefits associated with drinking (particularly still) water, plus the absence of potable communal sources in developing and under developed nations.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Factors driving recent trends include the continued health consciousness of consumers, lack of reliable communal water supplies, category substitution, the continued development of low cost products, packaging innovation and strong marketing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Packaged Water Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Packaged Water Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Packaged Water category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludespackaged water consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
All regions saw positive growth in 2012, though this was only minimal for West Europe. In fact per capita consumption dipped marginally in West Europe, with eight countries actually experiencing falling sales.
Asia was the most dynamic region in 2012, with China and India providing most of the regional gain.
Key Highlights
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