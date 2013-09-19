New Manufacturing market report from Canadean: "Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013 - A review of the current trends, drivers and developments in private label and their impact on packaging innovation and design"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- - "Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013" is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global private label market within the Food, Beverages and Health and Beauty industries, related to key trends, drivers, and issues.
- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global private label market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The constantly changing nature of consumers' and retailers private label demand makes it difficult for those involved in the packaging industry to understand exactly which sectors and regions will be the focus of future growth. This report clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Consumer demand for private label products varies greatly from a large, stable market in Western Europe and Food to small, emerging markets in Latin America and Health and Beauty.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers and retailers in order to plan for the future. It's not all low cost, low quality products. Retailers are now positioning private label products in direct competition with national brands and in some cases as improvements over them without the additional costs.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the private label landscape, including a mix of private label market data related to recent and future packaging innovations, which are identified across 3 main industries: Food, Health and Beauty and Beverages, along with results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations across global private label markets. Pack materials and components covered include rigid plastics, flexible plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, closures, labels and adhesives.
Growth in private labels and growth in demand for private label packaging are analyzed in the Food, Health and Beauty and Beverages sectors.
Packaging innovations are related to four identified private label strategies: Low cost value, Value for money duplicate products, Differentiation, and Quality leadership.
Demand for private label packaging is forecast for 2007-2017 by industry and region.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ahold, Aldi, Amcor Flexibles, Asda, Boots, Carrefour, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dr Pepper, The Future Group, Hypernova, It's Fresh, Kaufland, Kirkwood, Kodak, Lianhua, Lidl, Loblaw, Marks and Spencer, Mercadona, Migros, Morrisons, Nescafe, Private Label Foods, Procter and Gamble, Publix, Pure-Pak, Safeway, Sainsbury's, Tata Group, Tesco, Trent, TricorBraun, Unimarc VCG-Parachute, Waitrose, Walgreens, Walmart, West Liberty Foods.
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