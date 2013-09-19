Recent Study: Groupe Casino in Brazil: Local Profile, 2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Groupe Casino in Brazil: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Groupe Casino's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Brazil.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Groupe Casino's operations in Brazil. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Retailers in the Brazilian market witnessed increased activity during 2012 and the same trend is expected to continue during 2013 in the backdrop of favourable business conditions and a rising consumer base.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Groupe Casino's operations and strategy in Brazil. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Groupe Casino's operations in Brazil and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Groupe Casino's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Brazil. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Brazil.
An insightful analysis of Groupe Casino in Brazil, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Groupe Casino and its key competitors in Brazil. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
High taxes and infrastructure bottlenecks are some of the main hindrances for retailers in the Brazilian retail market.
High consumer debt and Brazil's unfavourable location in the Southern hemisphere also pose a hindrance to retail sector growth.
Key Highlights
Groupe Casino Brazil plans to increase its store count across various formats in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Groupe Casino Brazil, Groupe Casino
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