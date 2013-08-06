Recent Study: Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Japan

Fast Market Research recommends "Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Value sales of health and beauty specialist retailers grew by 3% in 2012. With a growing population of elderly consumers in Japan, parapharmacies/drugstores and chemists/pharmacies demonstrated strong growth of 3% and 5%, respectively, in 2012. Beauty specialists, on the other hand, saw value sales decline by 2% in 2012. Polarisation of consumer preferences in terms of pricing became more and more evident in beauty and personal care products, marginalising the presence of mid-ranged products.
Euromonitor International's Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers, Parapharmacies/Drugstores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
