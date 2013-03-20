Recent Study: High Net Worth Trends in Poland 2012

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "High Net Worth Trends in Poland 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Key Highlights
- There are just over 28,400 HNWIs in Poland in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$139 billion in wealth which equates to 16% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- The number of HNWIs in Poland decreased by 8.2% over the review period. This decline was influenced by a 45% decline in the local equity market, a 27% drop in the local residential property market and a 25.5% depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar during the period.
- It should be noted that our review period excludes the boom period between year-end 2005 and year-end 2007 when local HNWI numbers increased by more than 100% during a two-year period.
- In 2012, Polish HNWI numbers rose by a strong 11.8%, fuelled by a rising local stock market which rose by 24% during the year.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period, as the local stock market and property market begin to stabilize. Furthermore, the local private sector will be boosted by consistently strong economic growth and the emergence of a large number of new entrepreneurs mainly coming from the telecoms, aerospace and manufacturing sectors.
- Over the forecast period, the total number of Polish HNWIs is forecast to grow by 40%, to reach 39,687 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a smaller percentage increase, growing by 39% to reach US$193 billion by 2017.
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Polish HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alior Bank SA, Bank Slaski SA ING Bank, Bank Millennium SA, Bank Handlowy (w Warszawie) SA, Bank Pekao SA, BRE Bank, Noble Bank SA Bank, DZ BANK Polska Bank, Bank PKO SA Polski, Bank BPH SA, Getin Noble Bank S.A., BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA, Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA BRE Bank SA, Kathrein & Co, Dresdner Bank Luxembourg, Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg, Credit Suisse Private Banking, JP Morgan Private Bank, Julius Baer, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management, UBS Wealth Management
