Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in Chile 2014" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Chile HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Chile HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Report Highlights
- In 2013, real estate was the largest asset class for Chilean HNWIs with 28.0% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 19.5%, business interests with 15.0%, cash and deposits with 14.0%, fixed-income with 13.5%, and alternatives with 10.0%.
- Equities, business interests and real estate recorded the strongest growth during the review period (2009-2013) at 95%, 71% and 71% respectively.
- Real estate assets held increased from 26.9% of total HNWI assets in 2009 to 28.0% in 2013; allocations to commodities remained level at 2.0% between 2009 and 2013.
- Over the forecast period (2014-2018), WealthInsight expects allocations in commodities to decline to 1.5% of total HNWI assets by 2018, as global liquidity tightens due to a forecast near-term drop in demand from China for raw materials that will cause global commodity prices to level out.
- In 2013, Chilean HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$114.1 billion, representing 43.6% of wealth holdings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Chile HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco Santander Chile, Scotiabank Chile, Corpbanca, Banco de Chile (BancoChile), Banco del Estado de Chile, Banco de Credito e Inversiones, BBVA Chile, Banco Itau Chile, Banco Security, Banco BICE,
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