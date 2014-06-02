Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Insecticides in Morocco", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Current value sales for dishwashing in Morocco increased by 9% in 2013 to reach Dh390 million. This rate is in line with the historical CAGR for the category which was also 9%, as key players continue to invest in the market and develop new concepts. Moroccans are big consumers of dishwashing products and tend to consume bigger packs.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive led dishwashing in Morocco, accounting for a 23% share of current value sales in 2013. Operating through the Palmolive brand in hand dishwashing, the group launched strong promotional campaigns in 2012 and 2013 and further decreased its prices. The wide range of products and the strong availability of the products through both traditional and modern distributors boosted its sales.
Industry Prospects
Dishwashing sales are expected to see a 7% constant value CAGR over the forecast period. This is in line with the review period CAGR of 7% in constant value terms, as market entry and product innovation took off during the review period. The growth is still going to be strong, pushed by automatic dishwashing development.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Morocco?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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