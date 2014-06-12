Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Laundry Appliances in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The performance of home laundry appliances in 2013 reflected the uncomfortable period of economic instability that Portugal experienced. Lower disposable incomes and the economic crisis, which stopped the development of new dwellings, were the main factors affecting this category. Moreover, the high penetration of home laundry appliances and the positive performance registered in 2010 determined a natural decline, considering also that the replacement cycle of these appliances is 10 years, on average.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 Indesit Co Portugal Electrodomesticos, BSHP Electrodomesticos and Electrolux led home laundry appliances with respective volume shares of 18%, 17% and 16%. Indesit is appreciated by consumers in Portugal, and above all the company is successful in automatic washing machines, which it led in 2013 with its brands Indesit and Hotpoint, each with a 9% volume share.
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Industry Prospects
In the next few years, home laundry appliances will be increasingly orientated towards sharply designed, compact and energy-efficient appliances. As consumers are increasingly concerned about environmental issues and electricity bills, it is expected that sales will be supported by consumers switching from low energy-efficiency appliances towards those with much higher energy-efficiency.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Home Laundry Appliances in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Home Laundry Appliances in Portugal?
- What are the major brands in Portugal?
- What is the average volume capacity for washing machines in Portugal?
- Has there been a shift from front loading to top loading washing machines?
- What is the sizing of automatic versus semi-automatic washing machines in Portugal?
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