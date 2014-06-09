Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Laundry Appliances in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- At the end of the review period many Ukrainian families, including those living in rural areas, started considering introducing modern facilities into their homes, including automatic washing machines. Consumers in cities benefit from centralised water supplies and typically have no technical difficulties using automatic washing machines. Over the review period an increasing number of consumers in smaller towns with less reliable water supplies bought powerful water pumps which make it easier to use automatic washing machines. Such developments contributed to retail volume sales growth of 2% to 914,000 units in home laundry appliances in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Samsung Electronics Ukraine TOV was the leader in laundry appliances sales in 2013 with 19% of retail volume sales. LG Electronics Inc ranked a close second with 18% of retail volume sales. The company employs similar marketing strategies to Samsung in home laundry appliances, such as nationwide distribution, active umbrella brand advertising and investment in innovations. Both companies benefit from early market entry and strong consumer loyalty to their Samsung and LG brands in many consumer appliances and electronics categories.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period home laundry appliances is expected to benefit from Ukrainians? busier lifestyles and their growing desire to lead Western lifestyles. Automatic devices, washing machines in particular, are set to penetrate to a bigger number of Ukrainian households, especially if the economic situation improves. Home laundry appliances is expected to register a CAGR of 3% in retail volume terms over the forecast period to reach 1 million units in 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Ukraine with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Ukraine, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Home Laundry Appliances in Ukraine market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Laundry Appliances in India
- Home Laundry Appliances in South Korea
- Home Laundry Appliances in Poland
- Home Laundry Appliances in Hungary
- Home Laundry Appliances in France
- Home Laundry Appliances in Malaysia
- Home Laundry Appliances in Sweden
- Home Laundry Appliances in Japan
- Home Laundry Appliances in Indonesia
- Home Laundry Appliances in the Netherlands