Recent Study: Hong Kong 2013 Wealth Book

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Hong Kong 2013 Wealth Book", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- There were 233,220 HNWIs and 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 233,220 HNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. These HNWIs held US$1.1 billion in wealth. The wealth per capita in the country in 2012 was approximately US$119,453.
- Hong Kong HNWI numbers rose by 26.2%, following a marginal increase of 4.0% in 2011. Equities, real estate and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period.
- There were 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012, with an average wealth of US$104 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 42 billionaires, 747 centimillionaires and 2,519 affluent millionaires.
- In 2012, Hong Kong HNWIs held 39.8% (US$452 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is above the worldwide norm of 20-30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Hong Kong HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Hong Kong
- Size of the Hong Kong wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CITIC Bank International, Hang Seng Bank Ltd, Bank of East Asia, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Chi Yu Bank, Chong Hing Bank Limited, Dah Sing Bank Ltd, Mevas Bank Ltd, Tai Sang Bank Ltd
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