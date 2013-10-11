Recent Study: Hot Drinks in the United Arab Emirates

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Sales of hot drinks saw strong growth over the review period, driven by the increasing number of cafes around the country, which boosted the coffee culture and subsequently on-trade growth. Off-trade sales in both value and volume terms were also boosted by the rising number of expatriates moving to the country, especially since 2010 when the economy started to recover. In addition, fruit/herbal tea saw sales positively influenced by rising health awareness coupled with widening distribution as...
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Other Hot Drinks in the United Arab Emirates
- Coffee in the United Arab Emirates
- Tea in the United Arab Emirates
- The Future of the Hot Drinks Market in the United States to 2017
- The Future of the Hot Drinks Market in the UK to 2017
- Societe Ets Michel Najjar in Hot Drinks (United Arab Emirates)
- Maatouk Maison Du Cafe in Hot Drinks (United Arab Emirates)
- Soft Drinks in the United Arab Emirates
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in the United Arab Emirates
- Bottled Water in the United Arab Emirates