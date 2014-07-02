Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Hungary: LTE, FTTx and DOCSIS 3.0 Networks to Ensure Market Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
'Hungary: LTE, FTTx and DOCSIS 3.0 Networks to Ensure Market Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Hungary's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Hungarian market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- The Hungarian telecom services market generated revenue of US$2.1bn in 2013, and mobile penetration reached 113.3% at the end of the year.
- The number of fixed access lines in Hungary declined 1.9% in 2013, to 4.6m, while revenue from fixed services, including voice and Internet access, rose 1% year on year to an estimated US$1.5bn in 2013, driven by the broadband segment.
- The Hungarian telecom market has been affected by a number of price caps introduced by the regulator over the past few years.
- Prompted by intense competition and regulatory pressures, operators are looking at expanding their service portfolios and offering converged services in order to drive revenue growth. Intensifying competition is resulting in the market starting to consolidate.
Synopsis
"Hungary: LTE, FTTx and DOCSIS 3.0 Networks to Ensure Market Growth" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Hungary today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the Hungarian telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Hungary in a regional context: a review of market sizes and trends compared with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Hungary.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile: analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution: a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice and data in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.
- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Hungary's telecom market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile, UPC, Liberty Global, Magyar Telecom, T-Kabel, DIGI, Invitel, Telenor
