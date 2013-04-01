Recent Study: Imaging Devices in Taiwan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Imaging Devices in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- With the growing popularity of online social networking sites such as Facebook, Wretch and YouTube in Taiwan an increasing number of consumers view, upload and share photos and videos taken by themselves or their friends on these websites. The trend towards online social networking sites was attributed to imaging devices' growth in Taiwan over the review period. In 2011 imaging devices grew 5% in current value terms to reach NT$10.8 billion.
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
