Summary
GBI Research's report "Immunoglobulins Market to 2019 - Demand in Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Potentially Supplemented by Approvals for Alzheimer's Disease" provides in-depth analysis of the global immunoglobulin market. The report analyzes the markets for immunoglobulin products in the US, the top five European countries (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. The revenue and annual cost of therapy are forecast for the key geographies and in seven key therapeutic segments, along with epidemiology data, until 2019. The seven key therapeutic segments are Primary Immunodeficiency (PI), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN), Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Myasthenia Gravis (MG), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). The report also profiles the marketed products, key pipeline products, and leading companies that could change the market landscape in the forecast period.
The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research expects the immunoglobulin market to see a slight increase in its growth rate during the 2012-2019 forecast period. It was worth $3.6 billion in 2012, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2006. Demand for immunoglobulin products continues to increase due to growing disease awareness and therapeutic usage in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Immunology and neurology are the disciplines that use the most immunoglobulins, while PI and CIDP are the top indications. Geographically, the US is the largest market, commanding a share of over 70% of the global market. 11 new products have been approved in the US since 2006, but as many are for PI or ITP, immunoglobulin usage in the US remains off-label for all other indications.
Baxter, CSL Behring, and Grifols continue to command the top ranks in terms of revenue, and recent approvals of Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins (SCIGs) in the US and Europe will further boost market growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Baxter International Inc., Biotest Pharmaceuticals, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., CSL Behring Limited, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG
