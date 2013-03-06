Recent Study: In-Car Entertainment in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "In-Car Entertainment in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- In-car entertainment continued to decrease in both value and volume terms in 2011. In-dash media players and in-car speakers attracted an increasing number of consumers. Only in-car navigation recorded positive growth for the review period as a whole, but this turned to a negative performance in 2011. Manufacturers also focus on distributing to the business segment, including automobile companies, instead of direct to consumers.
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players, Other In-Car Entertainment.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
