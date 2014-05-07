Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Incontinence products remains the smallest category in tissue and hygiene in the Dominican Republic as many consumers who would benefit from the use of incontinence products feel embarrassed by their use of these products, making them very reluctant to purchase them. These bashful consumers generally attempt to cope with the consequences of their urinary incontinence by using sanitary protection products such as standard towels, which have massive distribution in the country do not generate...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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