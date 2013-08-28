Recent Study: Incontinence in Italy

Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- On one hand the Italian population continues to age and, with this development, since incontinence is strongly related to age, the demand for such products continued to rise strongly in 2012. In Italy, according to published statistics, there are over three million people affected by incontinence and not all of them are over 50 years of age; this fact boosts further the growth potential of incontinence in the country. In addition to this, only one out of 10 people, men and women, turn to a...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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