Recent Study: India Information Technology Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "India Information Technology Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- India's IT market continues to have a bright outlook over the medium term, making it one of the leading emerging markets. We forecast Indian IT spending will increase 14.4% to INR1,077bn in 2013, with strong growth in hardware, software and services sales. Hardware is a particularly large opportunity, with regionally low PC penetration, declining device costs, rising incomes and government procurement initiatives combining to provide an engine for sales growth. However, it is IT services that will be the outperformer in terms of growth rates, as has been the case traditionally in India's IT market. Outsourcing firms are innovating and acquiring to expand product portfolios and generate non-linear growth, which should sustain the segment as a whole despite competition from other low-cost locations.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: INR457.3bn in 2012 to INR526.7bn in 2013, +15.2% in local currency terms. The wider availability of low-cost tablets and laptops, rising incomes, increasing connectivity and government procurement for education are key drivers behind spending growth..
- Software Sales: INR106bn in 2012 to INR112bn in 2013, +5.7% in local currency terms. Solid but unspectacular uptake of Windows 8 and continued high prevalence of piracy mean growth is underperforming its potential.
- IT Services Sales: INR379bn in 2012 to INR438bn in 2013, +15.8% in local currency terms. Large projects are expected from the government, including its push to developing a private government cloud, as well as from other key verticals that are implementing cloud solutions. The outsourcing market will remain strong as vendors transition to non-linear growth strategies in the face of global competition.
Risk/Reward Ratings
India's score is 48.6 out of 100.0 and is now seventh in our latest Asia RRR table.
Key Trends And Developments
The tablet market in India is continuing rapid growth in 2013 after taking off in 2012. We believe there were sales of around 2mn tablets in 2012, a figure we expect to drive higher to 3mn in 2013. Sales moved higher in H212 with the success of local brands with seven-inch low-cost Google Android devices that has seen the likes of Datawind, MicroMax and Karbonn take market share from global leaders such as Apple and Samsung that have no mass-market devices for Indian level incomes. In 2013 a key trend is the ongoing procurement of tablets for education, most notably the Akash 2 produced by Datawind, which has pitched for a further distribution of 1mn tablets. However, global vendors are not far behind, with Taiwanese vendors Asus and Acer releasing low-cost models in India during 2013.
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