Recent Study: India Power Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI View: In light of India's economic and demographic growth, we expect power consumption to increase from an estimated 697.65 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011 to 1286.19TWh in 2021. The country's 12th Five-Year Plan anticipates energy demand will grow by 6% per annum and electricity capacity will expand by 100 gigawatts (GW). Critical to the plan is the focus on measures to combat the continued rise in India's dependence on imported energy, and a move to favour diversification towards renewable sources as well as nuclear. The FY2012/13 budget announcement is indicative of this focus, with the Indian government initiating a series of incentives and measures that will benefit the power sector.
The key trends and developments in the Indian electricity market are:
- Several developments in H212 within India's renewables industry highlight the continued interest the sector is receiving from private investors and the political will that underpins it. We expect further significant growth in the industry, and maintain our belief that renewables present significant investment opportunities. However, we highlight that renewable-generated electricity is unlikely to contribute significantly to the country's overall power generation capacity. This is founded on our concerns about the sheer size of India's electricity market, coupled with our long-held view that the renewable industry will not reach its full potential.
- India's coal shortage looks set to intensify as the weather turns wetter and colder. At the heart of the problem lies the inability to launch a new mining bill that will address the sector's poor business environment, as well as state-owned coal miner Coal India's inability to maximise the country's coal potential. We believe coal shortages are likely to remain a downside risk to Indian power producers and infrastructure activity over the short to medium term.
- In the worst electricity disruption in a decade, two separate grid failures cut power supply to more than 600mn people in 22 states at the end of July 2012. We believe the disruption is likely to have come about as a result of the lack of investment in India's transmission and distribution network, as well as in the broader electricity market. Consequently, we believe the July disruption could be the spark that ignites a wave of long-needed reform in India's electricity sector.
