Recent Study: Indonesia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Commercial interest in Indonesia's healthcare sector will accelerate over the course of 2014, the year that marks the introduction of universal health insurance. The programme is expected to offer numerous opportunities for drugmakers, medical device manufacturers and providers of medical services. Companies that already have a presence in the South East Asian country will have a distinct advantage over new entrants. We note that the significant expansion of medical services in recent years has been facilitated by Indonesia's steady economic growth and relative political stability, although operational risks - in the shape of factors such as red tape and legal framework - remain present.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: IDR58,553bn (US$6.24bn) in 2012 to IDR64,081bn (US$6.54bn) in 2013; +9.4% growth in local currency terms and +4.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from previous quarter.
- Healthcare: IDR200,236bn (US$21.33bn) in 2012 to IDR219,275bn (US$22.38bn) in 2013; +9.5% growth in local currency terms and +4.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from previous quarter.
Risk/Reward Rating: Indonesia's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Indonesia has an RRR score of 48.4 out of 100, making it the 12th most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Asia Pacific region, which covers 18 countries.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2013, Indonesian SOHO Group announced its plan to establish a US$30mn active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production plant in West Java, Indonesia. The facility, which is expected to carry out its first production in Q115, aims to meet the growing demand for sterile products, in line with the country's implementation of its universal healthcare programme under the Social Security Providers Law (BPJS).
