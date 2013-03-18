Recent Study: Innovation in Packaging Design and Functionality

Fast Market Research recommends "Innovation in Packaging Design and Functionality" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Consumers have become more demanding and discerning. The food and drink products they buy often have to do more than just provide sustenance. Sensory indulgence and convenience benefits are two key areas influencing consumer purchasing behavior, and packaging has the potential to cater to both areas. This report examines these areas of packaging innovation.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the challenges and opportunities involved in packaging innovation.
- Use best-practice examples to inform your packaging R&D programs.
- Examine new areas of research in the areas of re-sealability, nanotechnology, and smart packaging.
- Use packaging from other industries to enhance and develop new concepts.
- Use market data and trends information to identify new areas of opportunity.
Report Highlights
While packaging must protect a product, packaging should not be so inaccessible that it makes it hard for consumers to get to the product. Negative publicity and incidences of so-called "wrap rage" have resulted in some manufacturers designing easy-to-open alternatives to things such as plastic clamshell-style packaging.
Portion control has driven the need for greater functionality in packaging. By providing convenient methods of resealing a package, food and drink manufacturers can show that they are helping to reduce portion sizes and in turn help consumers to control their calorie consumption.
Nestlé is one major manufacturer that is looking at ways to make its packaging easier to use. Using a design process developed by Cambridge University, which simulates the functional problems associated with arthritis, Nestlé has already redesigned a number of its products packaging including Nescafé Gold coffee and its Boost nutritional drink.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the trends driving improved functionality in packaging, and how might these factors affect future innovation?
- What is innovation in packaging design appearance evolving?
- Which manufacturers are leading the way in terms of packaging innovation?
- What advantages can smart-labeling bring?
- What factors are driving the future of packaging design?
