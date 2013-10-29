Recent Study: Instant Noodles in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Instant Noodles in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Instant Noodles in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers cup/bowl and packet instant noodles. It excludes plain noodles which require considerable preparation time. Noodles are made of wheat (but not durum wheat ), rice. mung bean, acorn, buckwheat, potato and canna starch. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Instant Noodles in Thailand is given in THB and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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