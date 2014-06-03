Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Internet Retailing in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Companies offering online purchases faced an adverse business environment in 2013. Access to imports decreased significantly due to the restrictive regulatory context, whilst local availability of products also diminished. As a consequence, companies found it difficult to guarantee deliveries to online buyers when stocks were generally unreliable.
Competitive Landscape
International operators led internet retailing in 2013. The foreign site, Amazon.com, and MercadoLibre.com led in value shares with 56% and 21%, respectively, in 2013. Consumers find a wide variety of products, types and brands at these sites, as well as competitive prices. Comparison and transactions are easy and Venezuelans rely heavily on these sites when looking for a product on the internet.
Industry Prospects
Several factors will drive value growth from 2013 to 2018. Internet penetration is expected to increase, as more Venezuelans will have smartphones and access to PCs. In addition, it is likely that private internet providers will improve their coverage and quality over the forecast period, thus facilitating internet access in areas where there is only one option.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Internet Retailing industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Internet Retailing industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Internet Retailing in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
- How quickly is internet retailing growing in Venezuela?
- What products are selling best over the internet?
- Which internet sites are attracting the most sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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