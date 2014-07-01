New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Retail volume and value sales of irons in Morocco increased by 4% and 5%, respectively, in 2013, driven by the development of Moroccan consumer culture. Irons have become a necessity in Morocco for both consumers and tailors.
Euromonitor International's Irons in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
