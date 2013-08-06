Recent Study: Israeli Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Israel to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "Israeli Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Israel to 2017" from World Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market and channel data analysis for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Israeli foodservice industry. It provides data analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Israeli Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Israel to 2017" provides a top-level overview and detailed market and channel data insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Israeli foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Israeli Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Israel to 2017
- Slovakian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Slovakia to 2017
- Romanian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Romania to 2017
- Venezuelan Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Venezuela to 2017
- Slovakian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Slovakia to 2017
- Romanian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Romania to 2017
- Venezuelan Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Venezuela to 2017
- Colombian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Colombia to 2017
- Ukrainian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Ukraine to 2017
- Colombian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Colombia to 2017