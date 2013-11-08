Recent Study: Johnson & Johnson Inc in Tissue and Hygiene (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Johnson & Johnson Inc in Tissue and Hygiene (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- With the company's focus on turning around its US consumer health business, Johnson & Johnson's tissue and hygiene business appears to have been less of a priority, which may have contributed to the company's poor performance in its domestic market. Johnson & Johnson needs to significantly step up its efforts in terms of new product development and marketing to remain competitive against rivals such as Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble
Euromonitor International's Johnson & Johnson Inc in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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