New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Kuwait Oil & Gas Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Although Kuwait has formidable underground reserves, its singular-based economy, heavily reliant upon hydrocarbon exports, creates the incentives for the government to fully dominate the wider domestic industry. And as Kuwait's overwhelming dependence upon oil and natural gas exports draws in constant government intervention and control, a stifling investment climate develops within the country, ultimately diminishing the country's export potential as large investment is kept at bay and never fully realised. If trends do not change significantly, we expect Kuwait to miss its 2020 target of 4mn b/d, mainly caused by several delays to upstream projects. This same pattern will most likely be repeated in the country's natural gas sector, where expansion capacity will fall victim to the very same complex forces that are hurting the country's oil sector. While we expect downstream projects to eventually advance, we believe liquids supplies will disappoint as gas supply tightens, leading to an increasing reliance on imports.
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