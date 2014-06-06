New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Large Cooking Appliances in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Despite the economic turmoil within the eurozone, the German housing market saw a stable performance in 2013; this was mainly due to the fact that the number of new dwellings in Germany continued to increase. In 2013 large cooking appliances benefited from this trend, as consumers were building new houses, and thus were also in need of large cooking appliances. As a result, large cooking appliances continued to grow in 2013 in volume and current value terms, with unit prices increasing from EUR472 in 2012 to EUR482 in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate remained the largest player in large cooking appliances in 2013, with a comfortable lead over its nearest rivals. BSH is the owner of five well-known brands in Germany, namely Siemens, Bosch, Constructa, Neff and Gaggenau. All brands benefit from a long German heritage and a strong presence across all large cooking appliances. BSH managed to hold a particularly strong position in ovens and built-in hobs, with a 52% volume share in ovens in 2013. Second position within large cooking appliances was held by Electrolux with a far smaller volume share, closely followed by Miele & Cie and Whirlpool Corp both trailing Electrolux with just a small gap in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Large cooking appliances in Germany is expected to see a CAGR of 1% in volume terms over the forecast period. Much of the future performance of large cooking appliances is reliant upon developments within the housing market and expected new dwellings in Germany. Over the forecast period the predicted decline in new dwellings will in all likelihood have a hampering effect on the growth of large cooking appliances. Nonetheless, in Germany the consumer trend for personalised kitchens is expected to grow, partly as a result of the high ratings being experienced by cooking shows and the success of cooking schools, which stimulate consumer demand for personalised large cooking appliances. As a result, this trend will assist large cooking appliances to maintain stable demand over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Large Cooking Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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