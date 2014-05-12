Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Laundry Care in Nigeria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- In an intensely competitive market, where Unilever Nigeria Plc can no longer take the lead of its Omo brand for granted, major manufacturers engaged in various marketing activities to maintain their brands' visibility and try to capture more consumers. Most re-branding activity took the form of added claims or an increased number of varied pack sizes. A new variant of Omo Multi Active was introduced during 2013, with the company stating that it contained 'Max Clean' particles, which makes it an...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Nigeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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