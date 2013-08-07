Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Lessons From Innovators: What do Today's New Product Innovations Tell us About the Future of Natural Beauty?", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Not long ago, "natural beauty" and sustainability were novel concepts for beauty and personal care products. Today, both are seen as keys to the future of the beauty products market. This presentation explores new developments in natural beauty, including new product launches and trends that could shape the future of the market.
Scope of the Report:
- Understand some of the issues that are fueling the push toward natural beauty.
- See where the consumer stands on issues that pertain to natural beauty.
- Learn more about ingredient safety and concerns over chemicals in natural beauty and personal care.
- Identify innovation themes in natural beauty including the use of plant-based ingredients and "super clean" formulations.
Report Highlights:
What you don't know can hurt you, and consumers globally are very concerned about the chemicals found in the products they use. The natural beauty market is positioned to benefit from these concerns, by offering products with greater ingredient transparency, no harmful chemicals, reduced use of natural resources, and more.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Keywords: natural, beauty, innovators, hair care, skin care, cosmetics, nail care, face, lip, chemicals, heavy metals, lotions, harmful chemicals, clean cosmetics, 3 free, 5 free, formaldehyde, toluene, sustainable, multi-tasking, energy, resources, dry shampoo, farm to face, authenticity, argan oil, coconut water, botanicals, greenhouse gas.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Should we be worried about the safety of the chemicals used in personal care and beauty products?
- What safety-related product claims resonate most with consumers globally?
- In what ways are natural beauty products "raising the bar" to demonstrate their products are cleaner or safer for consumers?
- Product marketers are providing increasingly detailed information on how products are made. What kind of information is now being disclosed?
- How are trends in the food industry like growth in the number of farmers' markets beginning to influence new product development in beauty products?
