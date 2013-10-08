Recent Study: LG Corp in Consumer Electronics (World)

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- This profile outlines the financials and business operations of LG Corp in consumer electronics, primarily digital TVs and mobile phones, in 2012. Moving forward, the report highlights the challenges faced by the company as global sales of consumer electronics are affected by the slowdown in Western Europe and the US.
Euromonitor International's LG Corp in Consumer Electronics (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Electronics industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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