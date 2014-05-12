Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- In regards to luxury jewellery and timepieces in Thailand, both luxury jewellery and timepieces were proportionately contributing share to the overall category in 2013. Many Thai consumers tend to value a watch for being a fashion accessory rather than for its original function of telling time. As a result, many people were adopting luxury timepieces to show off their wealth and high social status. Many men tend to be interested in adopting luxury timepieces, illustrated by higher market value...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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