New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Demand for jewellery in the United Arab Emirates is strongly influenced by the different cultural and ethnic backgrounds of the country's residents and visitors. Based on the high presence of Indians and Arabs in the country, gold is often bought as an investment and not necessarily for use as jewellery. However, younger generations are increasingly looking for items that can be worn on a daily basis as a demonstration of fashion awareness and status. This buyers segment is fuelling demand for...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Jewellery in the United Arab Emirates
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Shampoo Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Watches in the United Arab Emirates
- Styling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Hair Colorants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Vertu Corp in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)
- Bags and Luggage in the United Arab Emirates
- Tiffany & Co in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)