New Education market report from Euromonitor International: "Macedonia in 2030 : The Future Demographic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In 2030, the population of Macedonia will reach 2.04 million, an overall decrease of 0.9% from 2012. Falling birth rates, alongside increasing death rates and negative net migration mean that population growth will turn negative after 2019. Meanwhile, increased life expectancy means older age groups will increase rapidly in 2012-2030. Skopje dominates the urban landscape and will account for 41.7% of the total urban population in 2030.
Euromonitor International's Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Future Demographics market;
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- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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