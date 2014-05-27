Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Malaysia's once-bloated current account surplus is coming under pressure from a combination of income account outflows and a dwindling trade surplus. We expect the narrowing of the surplus to continue, forecasting it to come in at 2.5% of GDP in 2014 and 1.6% in 2015. However, the risks are weighted to the downside, with the emergence of a current account deficit over the next few years increasingly likely.
Over recent years Malaysia's fiscal accounts have exhibited some worrying trends, with spending rising as a share of GDP, subsidy spending rising as a share of total spending, and indirect tax revenues declining. Going forward, we are optimistic that these trends will be halted as subsidy spending is reduced and a Goods & Services Tax is implemented, which should help stabilise Malaysia's debt metrics and support private sector real GDP growth.
Bank Negara Malaysia will find itself under increasing pressure to hike interest rates over the coming months as consumer price inflation (CPI) pressures mount following the reduction of fuel and electricity subsidies. However, we expect the central bank to maintain the policy rate at 3.00% amid growing disinflationary signs emanating from weakening money supply growth, which should see CPI pressures ease in H214.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down Malaysia's current account surplus for 2014 and 2015, forecasting it to come in at 2.5% of GDP in 2014 and 1.6% in 2015, rather than the 3.5% and 2.7% previously expected. Even with these revisions, the risks are weighted to the downside as the pickup in domestic investment activity and the still-wide consolidated public deficit pose risks of a current account deficit over the coming years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oman and Yemen Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Hong Kong Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Botswana Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Pakistan Business Forecast Report Q3 2014