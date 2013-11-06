Recent Study: Malaysia Information Technology Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Information Technology Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Malaysian IT market has positive fundamentals and a supportive economic and policy backdrop that will help sustain strong growth over the medium term. BMI expects the IT market will increase to a value of MYR16.9bn in 2013, up 6.8% from 2012. This is a slight downgrade from the Q213 update on the basis of slower than expected sales of desktop and notebooks to consumers in Q113.. Tablet sales are helping to compensate for the slowdown, and we believe lower priced ultrabooks and hybrids/ convertibles, as well as new devices using Intel's Haswell chipsets, will boost sales later in 2013 and into 2014 and capitalise on the strong consumption story in Malaysia. Meanwhile, in the enterprise market growth will be slightly slower, with corporate customers more hesitant as a result of ongoing global economic uncertainty. That said, there will be some areas of strong growth including security software and services, as well as outsourcing and cloud computing.
Headline Expenditure Projections
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- Computer Hardware Sales: MYR8.3bn in 2012 to MYR8.7bn in 2013, +4.8% in local currency terms. Sales of consumer desktops and notebooks are under pressure from tablets, but overall volumes will continue to increase, supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration, procurement of netbooks for education and strong consumption growth over the medium term.
- Software Sales: MYR2.6bn in 2012 to MYR2.9bn in 2013, +10.1% in local currency terms. Although piracy remains a drag on consumer software sales, e-business applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) are becoming increasingly popular in the business market.
- IT Services Sales: MYR4.9bn in 2012 to MYR5.3bn in 2013, +8.2% in local currency terms. IT services will be the fastest growing segment of the market as enterprises adopt cloud computing and security services. Meanwhile, the outsourcing market is expected to record solid growth over the medium term, with supportive government policy and the increasing cost focus of enterprises.
Risk/Reward Rating
Malaysia's score was unchanged at 56.4 out of 100.0 in Q3013. However Malaysia fell one position to sixth in our latest Asia RRR table as it was overtaken by China. Malaysia remains behind developed markets such as Singapore and Australia, but ahead of ASEAN regional peers such as Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.
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