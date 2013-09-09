Fast Market Research recommends "Managed Services Market [Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Security] - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Managed services are skilled outsourcing functions that transfer in-house functionalities to be managed by third party managed service provider (MSP). Managed services market is witnessing accelerated growth in recent years due to the advancements in cloud computing, big data and mobility services. Such outsourced services enable organizations to bring in competences that they lack or to replace functions or processes that incurred huge recurring costs. Managed services reduce the recurring in-house IT costs by 30-40% and bring about 50-60% increase in efficiency.
Some of the major players in the Managed Services market are Cisco, AT&T, Dell, EMC, Ericsson, Fujitsu, IBM, Lockheed Martin and Microsoft. This report highlights the future growth potential, key drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market. The report also analyzes global acceptance trends and evolving platforms in this market, along with growth potential, market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions.
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Key Take-Aways
To analyze the Managed Services market with an emphasis on the markets for technology, organization size and industry verticals.
To forecast the trends and analysis of the Managed Services market for the various companies.
To forecast the revenues of the global Managed Services market and its various submarkets with respect to five main regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by studying the competitive landscape in the Managed Services market
To provide insights on core competencies and key growth strategies of companies in the Managed Services market
To track and analyze the competitive developments such as venture funding, emerging startups, and mergers and acquisitions in the global Managed Services industry.
MARKETS COVERED
The Managed Services market research report categorizes the global Managed Services market on the basis of technology segments, verticals and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of technology segments:
The Managed Services market is segmented on the basis of type of technology segments, such as managed data center, managed network, managed mobility, managed infrastructure, managed communications, managed information, managed security and other managed services.
On the basis of end users:
This market is classified into different industry verticals, such as public sector, BFSI, education, retail, contact centers and service industries, high tech and telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, travel and logistics, manufacturing, energy and utilities and other verticals.
On the basis of regions:
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