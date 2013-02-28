Recent Study: MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical device report, MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the Bioabsorbable Stent (BAS) Market in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK (EU). Provided within is a comprehensive breakdown of opportunities and inhibitors within the major EU BAS markets, highlighting testimonials from physicians from around the world utilizing this technique already. The report identifies and analyzes the key trends shaping and driving the EU Bioabsorbable Stent market. Future EU sales expectations are discussed through careful analysis of Bioabsorbable Stent implantation procedure adoption patterns. The report provides insight into the competitive BAS landscape in the EU, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- An overview of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, which includes epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized EU bioabsorbable stent market revenue, future forecasts and procedure patterns data from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Bioabsorbable Stents.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, regulatory approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the EU device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) as well as interventional cardiologists and interventional radiologists already using these novel devices.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the EU Bioabsorbable Stent Market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed bioabsorbable stent implantations already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the EU Bioabsorbable Stent Market through 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Vascular, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Tepha, Inc., OrbusNeich, Arterius, Zorion Medical, S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, Amaranth Medical, Medlogics Device Corporation
