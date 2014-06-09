New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- A companion diagnostic test is defined as an in vitro diagnostic device or an imaging tool whose use allows the safe application of a therapy. In-vitro Companion Diagnostic tests measure the expression or presence of a specific biomarker that is linked to a disease condition or therapy. This report provides an analysis of the companion diagnostic market for four major cancers in the US, the 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Brazil, and the some of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions (Japan, China, and India), and identifies the unmet needs in this companion diagnostics market. This report analyses companion diagnostic tests used in breast, colorectal, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. This report also discusses physician attitudes towards current companion diagnostic tests, and the future of companion diagnostic tests. This report focuses on the major test kits that are supplied to pathology laboratories.
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GlobalData estimates the 5EU companion diagnostic test market, for breast cancer companion diagnostic tests, principally HER2 tests, to have been worth $53.2m in 2012. In the major EU, uptake of the HER2 IHC test is near saturation, and most growth will come from increases in breast cancer incidence. Within the EU, Spain shows the highest growth in breast cancer IHC tests.
Scope
- An overview of companion diagnostic, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized EU companion diagnostic market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for companion diagnostic.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the companion diagnostic sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the EU companion diagnostic market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amgen, Arno Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech (Roche), Pfizer, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Amoy Diagnostics (Amoy Diagnostics), Biogenex Laboratories, BioMerieux, Dako (Agilent Technologies), Illumina, Leica Biosystems, Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific), MolecularMD, Myriad Genetics, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Ventana Medical Systems
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