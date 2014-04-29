Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Sports Medicine - Current and Future Players", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This report focuses on the sports medicine market, which includes implants and arthroscopic capital equipment. The orthopedic sports medicine market has been estimated in this report and covers the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). GlobalData's analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, sports medicine is an area with the potential for significant international growth. With the market, the US remains to be the largest market with the EU to follow and growing. The APAC region while markedly smaller has a large potential patient population.The top six to seven market leaders continue to dominate the market through technological innovation and investment in establishing strong distribution networks. The major opportunity lies within technological advancement and the clinical trials to prove effectiveness of new techniques.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the Sports Medicine market. The report provides insight into the competitive Sports Medicine landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading doctors, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Sports Medicine
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors using Sports Medicine in clinical practice.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Sports Medicine market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arthrex, ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet, ConMed Corporation, DePuy Companies, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Tornier, Wright Medical Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Sports Medicine - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Sports Medicine - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Sports Medicine - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Sports Medicine - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Current and Future Players