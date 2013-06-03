Recent Study: MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - Current and Future Players

Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - Current and Future Players", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - Current and Future Players". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global total ankle replacement (TAR) market. The report analyzed the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline TAR products, and the current players. In particular, the report provides in-depth insights into TAR market in the US, the EU5, Japan, China, India, and Brazil, and highlighted testimonials from top orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists utilizing this technology in these regions. Clients can use this report to better understand the scope of this technology and formulate strategic planning to explore opportunities in this rapidly growing market. By defining the unmet needs in the global TAR market, the report addresses the opportunities for future players to capture. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews with leading foot and ankle surgeons with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Marketed and pipeline products assessment: comprehensive data split across different design rationales, emerging trends and surgeon's adoption
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview, portfolio assessment and SWOT analysis
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as foot and ankle surgeons using these devices on a regular basis
Reasons to Get This Report
- Capture the general design rationales behind the TAR technologies through a review of current marketed implants as well as products in the pipeline.
- Understand the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market characterization, and companies likely to impact the global TAR market in the future.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by assessing the competitive landscape and by analyzing the market drivers.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Small Bone Innovation, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Tornier N.V., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Corin Group, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, MatOrtho, Implants International
