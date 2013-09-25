Recent Study: Men's Grooming in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Grooming in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Men's grooming posted marginal growth in current value sales in 2012, which was worse performance compared to that of 2011 and also the review period value CAGR. Although sales of men's grooming started to show signs of recovery in 2011, this improvement partially faded away in 2012 as the economic situation worsened again and consumers restricted their expenses more strongly in this year. Sales of men's grooming were driven by men's toiletries, which continued to rise in 2012 thanks to growing...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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