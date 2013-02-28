Recent Study: Metanomics Health GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Metanomics Health GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Metanomics Health GmbH (Metanomics) offers metabolite profiles. It is a part of a BASF Group. The company focuses on biomarker identification and validation across various applications. Its metabolite profiling platform has over 75 GC-MS and LC-MS/MS instruments. The company offers targeted and non-targeted metabolite profiling to healthcare customers in industry and academia. It caters to customers in pharma, nutrition and diagnostics markets. Metanomics utilizes fully validated methods to analyze amino acids, energy metabolites, carbohydrates, nucleobases, lipids and body fluids. It also provides bioinformatics and systems analysis services such as data validation, data integration and data mining and data visualization. It has operations in various countries including Germany, Belgium, Canada, and the US. Metanomics is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Metanomics Health GmbH portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Eurocor GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- DiaPat GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis.
- Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Morcher Gmbh - Product Pipeline Analysis.
- Andramed GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis
- CerboMed GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis
- PrognosDx Health, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis