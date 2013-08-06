Recent Study: Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- BMI projects Mexican consumer electronics spending will grow by about 7% in US dollar terms in 2013, to US$13.9bn. In 2013, despite a mixed economic outlook, Mexican consumers are expected to continue to spend on flat-panel TV sets, tablet PCs and smartphones. A new government reform bill introduced in March 2013 would, if implemented, provide a stimulus to demand by opening up Mexico's broadcasting and telecoms sectors to more competition. While we remain optimistic toward Mexico's growth story over the medium term, Mexican private consumption weakened in H212 due to a weaker manufacturing sector and high inflation, and we expect this trend will persist in 2013. . The US economy is sluggish and credit growth is expected to tighten. However, we expect continued demand for flat-screen TV sets, tablets, notebooks and smartphones to be driven by product innovation, such as smart TV sets and growing affordability, particularly smartphones.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$7.2bn in 2012 to US$7.5bn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged by tablet sales and migrations to Windows 8 and should provide a boost in 2013.
AV Sales: US$2.1bn in 2012 to US$2.3bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
Handset Sales: US$3.8bn in 2012 to US$4.1bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones the main revenue growth driver.
Risk/Reward Rating: Mexico scores 57.3 out of 100.0, ranking sixth out of eight countries in our latest Americas consumer electronics risk/reward ratings table. BMI expects rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flatscreen TV sets.
Key Trends & Developments
- A significant growth opportunity exists in provincial areas and second-tier cities, where multinational vendors are now trying to strengthen distribution. Mexico's under-penetrated southeast region is expected to offer growth opportunities over BMI's five-year forecast period, particularly in the public sector.
- Digital TV sets will account for of the majority of sales by 2017 and TV revenue will account for a similarly high portion of total AV demand. Mexico has one of the region's highest TV household penetration rates, but continued growth should be driven by increased demand for multiple set ownership. Government plans to introduce more competition in the broadcasting sector and to license more digital TV services should drive TV set upgrades.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013