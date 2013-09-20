Recent Study: Middle East & Africa Medical Device Market Reports

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "Middle East & Africa Medical Device Market Reports"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The Middle East & Africa Medical Devices Reports provide the latest available data, expert analysis and our independent 5-year forecasts for key the Americas markets. Each country report covers political risk, the business environment, and macro-economic and industry prospects set against assumptions for the global economy.
WHY THESE REPORTS ARE IMPORTANT
Despite on-going economic pressures, the medical device and equipment industry is one of the most successful in terms of its operation. Many leading companies continue to dominate key markets through product innovation, acquisition and mergers, and the sector supports thousands of SME's developing and sharing novel medical technologies.
With this emphasis on globalisation, you could be forgiven for thinking that national markets are becoming less important. However, it is the national marketplace in which companies have to work. Domestic priorities set the agenda that affects a company's operations. It is the prevailing political outlook, economic performance, health economy, social and demographic trends and cultural views that need to be understood and planned for to ensure optimum return on investment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
THESE INSIGHTFUL QUARTERLY-UPDATED REPORTS PROVIDE YOU WITH A COMPLETE PICTURE
* Market valuations and 5-year forecasts to 2017 for each market
* Comprehensive, complete and critical market outlooks with SWOT assessment
* A review of market regulation and market access
* Domestic production and trade
* Detailed statistics on demography, health funding, personnel and facilities
9 separate reports
Highly detailed analysis providing comprehensive regularly updated reports for leading markets in the region:
Egypt
Oman
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
Morocco
All 9 Countries
With The Middle East & Africa Medical Devices Reports you can easily evaluate these markets. Each report provides individual and highly-detailed analysis of the market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection.
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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