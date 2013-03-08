New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices market - Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Countries covered include Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices market..
- Key players covered include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Hoya Corporation, CIBA Vision Corporation, CooperVision, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Hoya Corporation, CooperVision, Inc., CIBA Vision Corporation, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd., Soflex Contact Lens Industries Ltd., Quantel Medical SA, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Haag-Streit AG, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Tomey Corporation, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, GEUDER AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, New World Medical, Incorporated, iScience Interventional, Inc., Molteno Ophthalmic Limited, Carl Zeiss AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Welch Allyn Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
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