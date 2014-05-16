Recently published research from BuddeComm, "Middle East - Mobile Voice and Mobile Operators Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Middle East mobile operators look to diversify in a challenging market
Generally across the Middle East mobile penetration levels are high;
creating an environment where it is increasingly harder for operators to grow mobile voice revenue. In addition, the rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers and introduction of MVNOs in some markets is creating increased competition for existing operators. To address these challenges, operators are trying different strategies such as moving into fixed services, expanding into other countries, improving mobile packages or focusing on mobile broadband services.
While the region has matured in terms of mobile subscriber penetration;
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this tech-savvy population has been quick to embrace smart phones, creating one of the hottest markets for smart phone growth worldwide, behind Latin America.
Looking at some of the countries individually;
we can see that while Bahrain possesses one of the smallest markets in the Middle East, its telecoms market is arguably one the most developed. Early to liberalise its market, it is one of the most open in the region, underpinned by a relatively well-developed regulatory environment.
Iran's telecoms market is one of the largest in the Middle East given the size of its population. Mobile services are widely available in Iran with services available from a total of six mobile network operators, three of which are able to offer services on a national basis. Competition has vastly improved Iran's mobile market, which was previously characterised by the huge level of unmet demand for services. All this has now changed and Iran has seen huge growth in mobile subscriber numbers in response to competition. Current penetration levels indicate room for continued revenue growth.
Mobile services have been the big success story of telecoms in post-war Iraq. The market has grown very quickly, partly due to the lack of fixed-line service. Three mobile network operators hold national licences: Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek Telecom. As part of their licence conditions, the mobile network operators are obliged to launch Initial Public Offerings (IPO)s.
Israel possesses an extremely competitive market served by five mobile network operators, Partner, Cellcom, Pelephone, MIRS and Hot Mobile, as well as number of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)s. Strong competition is evident due to the range of competing mobile products that offer unlimited voice and text, full mobile number portability and regulatory barriers that prevent operators from linking sales of handsets to services or offering discounts to customers that commit to longer periods.
An important showcase of the Middle East's emerging ICT sector, Jordan boasts a burgeoning technology start up industry and a modern liberalised telecoms market.
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